Fresh spell of westerly wave brings rain to city

LAHORE: A spell of fresh westerly wave brought rain to the city on Thursday. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to weaken in the next 24 hours.

Light rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) took place in Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts. Dry weather with gusty winds kept blowing in the province.

They said cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab province on Friday (today). However, cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Gusty winds are expected elsewhere in Punjab province.

Meanwhile, the dengue larva is likely to become active by the middle of March when minimum temperatures would drop further to 15 degree Celsius. Already, the minimum temperature has dropped to 11 to 12 degree Celsius, which is likely to drop further ahead and would become ideal for the growth of dengue larva. According to sources, another impressive spell of westerly waves is expected in the next week, which may lead to more rain. They said the winter spell would continue until the third week of March and temperatures would start improving with every passing day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022