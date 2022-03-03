ANL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
Ukraine has thwarted Russia's 'sneaky' plans: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his country had thwarted Russia's "sneaky" plans,...
AFP 03 Mar, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his country had thwarted Russia's "sneaky" plans, saying he was proud of the "heroic" resistance to Moscow's invasion.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service.

The president said he "sincerely admired the heroic residents" of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces.

He added that around 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began a week ago, a claim not immediately verifiable as Moscow does not report its losses.

On Twitter, Zelensky wrote that he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and "thanked him for the leadership in imposing anti-Russian sanctions".

"Stressed the need to expand restrictive measures," he added. "The bombing of civilians in Ukraine must be stopped immediately."

