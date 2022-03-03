ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to establish Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) storage facility for 30-day consumption under the umbrella of OGRA for which an Infrastructure Development Levy (IDL) at the rate Re 1/litre on diesel and petrol will be charged, sources close to Minister for Energy told Business Recorder.

Pakistan is an energy deficient country, importing 85% of its fuel requirements. In FY-21, the country imported a total volume of 17.4 million metric tons (MMT) of fuel. It included 8.2 MMT of crude oil, 3.2 MMT of diesel and 6 MMT of petrol.

Presently, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are obligated to maintain stocks equivalent to their 20 day demand on commercial requirement basis. Diesel and petrol are the major products, which contribute around 80% of the total requirement in the country. The country’s existing storage capacity of petroleum products and crude oil available with OMCs, refineries and pipeline operators is around 2.5 and 0.9 MMT, respectively.

IMF will question PM’s relief package

Pakistan is heavily dependent on oil imports but has no emergency plans or Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to handle the oil supply disruptions. Sharing the background, sources said, Federal Cabinet, on April 1, 2021, on the “report of the Inquiry Commission to probe into the recent shortage of petroleum products in the country and matter related or incidental thereto” directed for the construction of strategic storages of refined products and crude oil.

Moreover, Lahore High Court, in its judgment on a writ petition filed on the Commission’s report, has also emphasized “ensuring that strategic storage is preserved in all eventualities”.

In compliance of the Cabinet decision, Petroleum Division constituted a working group comprising of high-level representation from the oil industry, which has developed a Concept Paper on the development of SPR in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA Strategic Petroleum Reserves SPR IDL

Comments

Comments are closed.

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Rind quits as SAPM

China, India and Pakistan abstain: UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Read more stories