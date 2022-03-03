PM likely to visit Germany in May

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Germany in May 2022, during which bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest will be discussed, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

To prepare for the visit, an Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM), chaired by Secretary Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to be held on March 8, 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss existing cooperation as well as any new substantive proposals/ ideas which could be included in the agenda for talks during the visit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked all ministries/ departments to depute an officer conversant with the subject to attend the IMM, not below BPS-20 along with concrete proposals/ suggestions.

