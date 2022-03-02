ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
At least three killed, 18 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

  • Nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Mar, 2022
At least three killed, 18 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

At least three police personnel were killed, and 18 people injured in a blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday, reported Aaj News.

The blast occurred near a stationed police mobile. The nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. Police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency has been imposed to provide medical treatment to the injured.

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo strongly condemned the incident.

“Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent citizens in a terrorist attack,” he said in a statement. “Efforts are being made to disrupt peace in Quetta and the province under a planned and well-thought-out conspiracy.”

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported especially in Balochistan.

In February this year, at least two security forces personnel were injured in a blast near a school at Saryab Mills, Quetta. As per reports, the explosive was placed on a motorbike near the school.

In December 2021, at least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast at Shahrah-e-Iqbal, Quetta.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

Comments

At least three killed, 18 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

