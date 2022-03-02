ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira slides 1.5% against dollar on Ukraine risk

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened as much as 1.5% against the dollar on Wednesday as investors continued to weigh up...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened as much as 1.5% against the dollar on Wednesday as investors continued to weigh up how Russia's week-old invasion of Ukraine will impact Turkey's economy, given its close ties to both countries.

After a 44% slide against the dollar in 2021, the lira had held steady near 13.5 this year until last Thursday when it weakened 5% to 14.62 after Russian forces entered eastern Ukraine.

It subsequently rebounded to below 14.

On Wednesday, the lira traded at 14.07 at 1034 GMT, after declining 1.5% to 14.1 earlier.

With Turkey dependent on energy imports, concern is rising over oil prices, which surged past $110 per barrel over the expected effect of aggressive international sanctions on Russia.

The war could derail President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic programme by adding fuel to inflation, already near 50%, through high energy and grains costs and by slashing tourism income vital to cutting the gaping current account deficit.

"The main impact of the war on the Turkish economy will be through lower tourism revenues and higher oil prices," JP Morgan said in a research note on fallout from the war.

Turkey revised its 2022 current account deficit ratio forecast to 2.2% of GDP from 1.1%, lowered the growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.4% and raised its end-2022 inflation forecast to 35.7% from 35.2%.

Turkey's economy boomed 11% last year, its fastest growth in a decade. However, the trade deficit surged some 140% in February due to the growing energy import bill.

The central bank (CBRT) has slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September, in line with Erdogan's desire for low rates to boost growth.

"We do not expect any change in the policy outlook. The fiscal impact of higher energy prices should be minimal. CBRT remains firmly determined to avoid rate hikes," JP Morgan said.

Support for lira

The authorities have kept the lira stable this year with a scheme protecting lira deposits against depreciation and forex market interventions from the central bank.

The bank is estimated to have sold $20 billion in reserves to support the lira in December and some $3 billion in January.

According to bankers, the central bank spent $4 billion of its reserves last week and another $1-2 billion on Tuesday to support the lira.

Bankers estimate that central bank net forex reserves fell around $1 billion in the week to Feb. 25 from $19.8 billion a week earlier. Weekly reserves data is due at 1130 GMT on Thursday.

Turkey's lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira slides 1.5% against dollar on Ukraine risk

Oil touches $113 as Russian supply concerns increase amid sanctions

Russia says its delegation is ready for new talks with Ukraine

Latest 'amnesty' scheme a good step: Younus Dagha

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war

Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

IMF will question PM’s relief package

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Read more stories