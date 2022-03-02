Biden announces new COVID initiative that gives Americans free pills

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.

"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.

The United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country in the world, Biden said, adding Pfizer Inc will offer the US 1 million pills in March and more than double that in April.

The Pfizer pill, he said, reduces the chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%.

The White House previously said it is lifting requirements that fully vaccinated people wear masks on the White House campus, effective Tuesday. It also told federal agencies they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country.