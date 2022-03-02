ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.54%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.13%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.74%)
BR30 16,815 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,468 Decreased By -335.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,359 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Italy's Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline

AFP 02 Mar, 2022

MILAN: Italian oil giant Eni said Tuesday it would withdraw from the Blue Stream gas pipeline linking Russia to Turkey, in which it has a 50 percent stake.

"Eni intends to sell its stake" in Blue Stream, a company spokesman said, following moves by rivals BP and Shell to divest from Russia-linked projects after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The company controls the gas pipeline -- which links the two countries via the Black Sea -- equally with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

"Eni's current presence in Russia is marginal" and joint ventures with Russian energy giant Rosneft linked to exploration licences in the Arctic "have already been frozen for years" due to sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014, the spokesman said.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, triggering a wave of international condemnation and Western economic sanctions against Moscow. Shell announced on Monday it would sell its stake in all joint ventures with Gazprom, after Russia launched the operation.

That included its 27.5 percent share in the oil and gas project Sakhalin-2, on Sakhalin island in Russia's far east.

It would also end its 50 percent interests in the Salym oilfield development in western Siberia, and the Gydan exploration project in the Gydan peninsula, in northwest Siberia.

On Sunday, BP announced it was pulling its 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft, and chief executive Bernard Looney said he was resigning from the Russian company's board with immediate effect.

BP shares slumped on Monday, wiping billions of dollars from the company's value.

French energy giant TotalEnergies on Tuesday announced it would no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia but would not withdraw from current projects in which it was invested.

Russia is preparing a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment exiting the country, its prime minister said Tuesday, after Moscow was hit by the barrage of sanctions.

"To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

