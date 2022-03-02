ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 102.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
FFL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
GTECH 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.91%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.67%)
TREET 35.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.51%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (6.14%)
UNITY 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
WAVES 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.74%)
BR30 16,815 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,468 Decreased By -335.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,359 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'No future': Rostov's young overcome fear to protest Ukraine war

AFP 02 Mar, 2022

ROSTOV-ON-DON: At first glance, there is no sign of a demonstration at the central square of Rostov-on-Don, a southwestern Russian city near the border with Ukraine.

Just a scattering of young people wearing headphones and hanging around on their own, studiously avoiding the clusters of police officers surveying the scene.

But these young Russians are here because of a call on messaging app Telegram to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After an hour of standing around in the cold, furtively trying to catch each other's eyes, some discreetly form tiny groups and exchange a few muttered words. No slogans, no banners, no chants.

The police conduct ID checks on those who linger too long.

Journalists have their papers scrutinised and photocopied. Security agents wearing civilian clothing home in as soon as a reporter's microphone appears.

Russians have turned out en masse in big cities like Moscow and Saint Petersburg to protest against the war despite hundreds of arrests.

In Rostov, far from the relative safety in numbers, the handful prepared to protest are brave and terrified in equal measure.

Clutching coffees to warm their hands, a young couple readily agrees to be interviewed on camera.

"Yes, please talk to us," says 30-year-old theatre technician Nikolai Kovaschevich.

'Everyone's frightened'

"Threatening the world with nuclear weapons won't get us anywhere," he says.

"It's a dead end. There'll be no future. There'll be no children born. There'll be no tomorrow, in fact," he concludes, visibly upset.

His partner, 29-year-old vlogger Margarita Khaishbasheva, waves her arm around the empty square.

"Everyone's frightened. Everyone's scared of being jailed (or) getting huge fines they can't pay."

"We live in a police state. People live in terrible fear," she says, her voice cracking with emotion.

Standing alone a few metres away, Anton declines to give his surname. The 23-year-old English literature student is scared of being caught out by plain-clothes security officers and asks us for "proof you really work for AFP" before opening up.

Yet when a shaven-headed man in a black beanie zones in on us and pointedly stares, and a policeman asks for our papers for the second time in less than an hour, the young student stays by our side.

Anton hails from Lugansk, Ukrainian territory held by Kremlin-backed separatists just 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Rostov. "No one I know agrees (with the invasion of Ukraine)," he confides.

'An insane war'

Nikolai Zima, 18, is studying business. He was still underage when he started attending meetings in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned and then jailed in what his supporters say is punishment for standing up to President Vladimir Putin.

Today Zima says he is "ready to go to war" if he is called up.

"If we are attacked, yes, I'm ready to go," he says. "But not against Ukraine or other sister nations."

"This is an insane war. I'm totally against it. I can't remain indifferent," he says, casting round at the deserted square.

Irina Aroyan, who is there with her teenage son, is the only person carrying a "sign" -- a bow tied to her bag in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

"I am ashamed of my country and my army, who aren't protecting anyone and who are attacking another country," the 52-year-old says.

Once an independent journalist, Aroyan now teaches English to young people "to make ends meet".

During the lessons she talks politics. "Unfortunately, all we have in Russia is propaganda and pro-Kremlin television," she says.

Of her 10 students, eight have told her they support the war.

"Sadly, 80 percent of young people are victims of this propaganda. They have no idea what's going on in the world."

Russia Ukraine Margarita Khaishbasheva Nikolai Zima

Comments

1000 characters

'No future': Rostov's young overcome fear to protest Ukraine war

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories