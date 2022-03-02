Saudi ambassador meets Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, on Tuesday, and exchanged views on bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

According to an official statement, the meeting reviewed progress on issue related to last month visit of Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif.

The ambassador extended an invitation of Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif to Rasheed to attend a defence exhibition being held in Riyadh from March 6 to March 9, it says.

The ambassador said that steps are being taken to promote tourism and trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The interior minister said that the visit of Saudi interior minister to Pakistan has further strengthened bilateral relation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

