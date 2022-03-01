ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,825 Increased By 363.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,468 Increased By 155.2 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ten-year JGB yields fall to 1-month low on stronger auction outcome

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a month low on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a month low on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected outcome of an auction, while declines in US Treasury yields overnight underpinned demand.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.175%, its lowest level since Feb. 3.

The auction for the 10-year bonds received bids worth 3.24 times the amount sold, lower than a ratio of 3.27 times at the previous auction.

Still, investors found the outcome strong as the lowest bid price was higher than expectations, a market participant said.

The yield also tracked declines in peers on US Treasuries overnight as tension between Russia and Ukraine intensified after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow, including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.660% and the 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.895%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.935%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.035% and the five-year yield was flat at 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.55, with a trading volume of 19,126 lots.

JGB US Treasury yields

Comments

1000 characters

Ten-year JGB yields fall to 1-month low on stronger auction outcome

February: Pakistan's inflation reading drops marginally to 12.2%

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in Islamabad High Court

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from US and UK

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Pakistan-Australia series: NCOC allows 100% crowd attendance

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Read more stories