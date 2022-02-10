ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By 29.9 (0.63%)
BR30 18,449 Increased By 47.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 46,297 Increased By 387.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,093 Increased By 123.8 (0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Japan government bond yields rise on weak auction outcome

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds strengthened on Thursday after a weak demand for an auction prompted investors to sell debt, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to a new high.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.220%, its highest since January 2016.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.040%, also the highest in six years, while the 30-year JGB yield jumped four basis points to 0.870%, its highest since November 2018.

The liquidity auction earlier in the day received bids worth 2.01 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 2.07 times at the previous auction.

Japan’s 5-year bond yield scales zero

"The result has triggered a sell-off of futures," said a market participant.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 point to 150.08, with a trading volume of 17,899 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield climbed 3 basis points to 0.905%.

The five-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 0.025%.

Japanese government bonds

