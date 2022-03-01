ANL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.81%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,886

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,886 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,865. The...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,886 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,865.

The bounce from the Feb. 25 low of $1,882.75 may have completed around a resistance at $1,928.

The consolidation over the past two days is taking the shape of a triangle.

In view of the preceding sharp fall from the Feb. 24 high of $1,973.96, this triangle may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern, to be followed by another round of deep drop.

A break above $1,928 could lead to a gain into the range of $1,940 to $1,954. On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Feb. 24 confirms a completion of a wave C from $1,676.10.

The bounce from the Feb. 24 low of $1,878.49 has been well limited within the upper shadow of the shooting star. Market sentiment is gradually turning bearish.

A break above $1,927 (close to $1,928 on hourly chart), may lead to a gain into $1,945-$1,962 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

