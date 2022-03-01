JI delegation meets Shujaat

LAHORE: A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami, led by its ameer Siraj ul Haq visited the Gulberg residence of PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain, to inquire about his health.

The delegation included former MNA Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Piracha, Ameerul Azeem and Qaiser Sharif. During the meeting, concern was expressed over the prevailing situation in Kashmir. Views were also exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest, including the political situation.

Ch Shujat Hussain said, “I ask all leaders coming to meet to take care of the poor, inflation has crossed all limits, now the people should not be tested more, for controlling inflation all parties over and above their personal and political interests should formulate a plan.”

Sirajul Haq said that to awaken the people, we have started a programme of 101 sit-ins (dharnas). He said that it is happening for the first time that the provincial government against the federation and the federal government against the provincial government are marching.

Moreover, Shujat Hussain has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy for immediate repatriation of Pakistani nationals and students trapped in Ukraine to Pakistan.

The Foreign Office apprised Ch Shujat of the latest situation and rescue operation in this regard.

Shujat Hussain said that effective steps should be taken for immediate repatriation of Pakistani citizens and students from Ukraine. Pakistanis trapped in the war should not be left helpless; other countries have started flight operations for the return of their nationals from Ukraine.

On being contacted by Ch Shujat Hussain, Secretary of the Pakistani Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that special flights are being sent to bring back Pakistani civilians and students to the country.

