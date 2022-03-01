ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI delegation meets Shujaat

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami, led by its ameer Siraj ul Haq visited the Gulberg residence of PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain, to inquire about his health.

The delegation included former MNA Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Piracha, Ameerul Azeem and Qaiser Sharif. During the meeting, concern was expressed over the prevailing situation in Kashmir. Views were also exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest, including the political situation.

Ch Shujat Hussain said, “I ask all leaders coming to meet to take care of the poor, inflation has crossed all limits, now the people should not be tested more, for controlling inflation all parties over and above their personal and political interests should formulate a plan.”

Sirajul Haq said that to awaken the people, we have started a programme of 101 sit-ins (dharnas). He said that it is happening for the first time that the provincial government against the federation and the federal government against the provincial government are marching.

Moreover, Shujat Hussain has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy for immediate repatriation of Pakistani nationals and students trapped in Ukraine to Pakistan.

The Foreign Office apprised Ch Shujat of the latest situation and rescue operation in this regard.

Shujat Hussain said that effective steps should be taken for immediate repatriation of Pakistani citizens and students from Ukraine. Pakistanis trapped in the war should not be left helpless; other countries have started flight operations for the return of their nationals from Ukraine.

On being contacted by Ch Shujat Hussain, Secretary of the Pakistani Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that special flights are being sent to bring back Pakistani civilians and students to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ameer Sirajul Haq JI delegation meets Shujaat Ch Shujat Hussain

Comments

Comments are closed.

JI delegation meets Shujaat

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories