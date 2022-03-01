Ogra to hold public hearing on SNGPL issues

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to hold public hearing on March 2, 2022 at Faisalabad in order to extend an opportunity to the general public with respect to the regulatory issues pertaining to the SNGPL.

In this regard, all the interested persons/parties may attend and present their complaints/grievances, preferably in writing in the hearing. The same will be held and start at 2pm at the Board Room of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022