ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
There will be no hindrance to ‘peaceful protest’: Governor

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that no hindrance will be created in the peaceful protest of the opposition.

“Allied parties have repeatedly made it clear that they stand with the government. We have been given the mandate for five years by the public and the current government is taking measures to strengthen all departments including democracy,” he said while addressing the media on the occasion of the inauguration of filtration plants and laying the foundation of welfare hospital.

“We did not stop any March or protest of the opposition in the past and we won’t do so in the future. Before Peoples Party, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has also held long march but the government is still intact,” he said.

Regarding the economic development of the country, he said, “The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia is important from every aspect. After this visit, both countries will take further steps for the promotion of trade and there is no doubt that even the international community is acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan.” At this point, the world is bifurcating into two blocks but we would not become a part of any block, he added.

Sarwar said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority is completing 1500 projects. NGOs are also working with us on the clean drinking water project. About 15 million people will be provided with clean water, he added.

To a question, he said the present government has always prioritized the interests of country and nation and all the decisions are taken by keeping in mind the interests of country and nation.

