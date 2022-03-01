There will be no hindrance to ‘peaceful protest’: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that no hindrance will be created in the peaceful protest of the opposition.

“Allied parties have repeatedly made it clear that they stand with the government. We have been given the mandate for five years by the public and the current government is taking measures to strengthen all departments including democracy,” he said while addressing the media on the occasion of the inauguration of filtration plants and laying the foundation of welfare hospital.

“We did not stop any March or protest of the opposition in the past and we won’t do so in the future. Before Peoples Party, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has also held long march but the government is still intact,” he said.

Regarding the economic development of the country, he said, “The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia is important from every aspect. After this visit, both countries will take further steps for the promotion of trade and there is no doubt that even the international community is acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan.” At this point, the world is bifurcating into two blocks but we would not become a part of any block, he added.

Sarwar said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority is completing 1500 projects. NGOs are also working with us on the clean drinking water project. About 15 million people will be provided with clean water, he added.

To a question, he said the present government has always prioritized the interests of country and nation and all the decisions are taken by keeping in mind the interests of country and nation.

