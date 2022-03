KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 28, 2022).

=========================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =========================================================================================================================== As on: 28-02-2022 =========================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =========================================================================================================================== Darson Sec. Axis Global Azgard Nine Ltd. 4,500 11.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 11.75 High Land Securities New Peak Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 2,000 21.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 21.70 Next Capital Arif Habib Ltd. Kohinoor Textile 2,775,000 67.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,775,000 67.45 Darson Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 10,000 28.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 28.92 High Land Securities New Peak Securities Nishat (Chunain) 5,000 52.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 52.70 Arif Latif Securities Strongman Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 67.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 67.40 =========================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,801,500 ===========================================================================================================================

