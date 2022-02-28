ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
ASL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.77%)
AVN 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.08%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-5.3%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,405 Decreased By -33 (-0.74%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -308.7 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,719 Decreased By -265.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 16,986 Decreased By -105 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada says Russian airline Aeroflot violated its airspace

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

TORONTO: Russian airline Aeroflot on Sunday violated a ban on aircraft from the country using Canadian airspace, regulator Transport Canada said, on the same day the restriction was imposed in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are aware that Aeroflot Flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace," Transport Canada said in a tweet late on Sunday.

Flight 111 travels from Miami, Florida to Moscow and took off at 15:12 ET, according to FlightRadar24.

There are no direct flights between Russia and Canada, but several Russian flights a day have until now passed through Canadian airspace to other countries, a spokesperson for Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Russia's Aeroflot banned from flying to UK

Transport Canada said it will launch a review into the conduct of Aeroflot and Canada's air-traffic control service provider Nav Canada following the violation.

"We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations", the Canadian regulator said.

Aeroflot and Nav Canada did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Minister Alghabra announced at 0900 ET on Sunday that Canada would close its airspace to Russian aircraft operators following similar measures from other countries.

"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," transport minister Alghabra wrote in a Twitter post.

Britain has banned Aeroflot from entering British airspace.

Poland and the Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace, while airlines including IAG-owned British Airways and Virgin Atlantic began routing flights around Russian airspace.

Canada has imposed severe sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in tandem with the United States.

Canada was also part of a Western alliance that blocked "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system on Saturday.

Miami Russian airline Aeroflot Transport Canada

Comments

1000 characters

Canada says Russian airline Aeroflot violated its airspace

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories