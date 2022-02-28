ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.69%)
AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.29%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
TPL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
TPLP 29.93 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.32%)
TREET 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.28%)
TRG 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.23%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,405 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,666 Decreased By -302.2 (-1.89%)
KSE100 43,708 Decreased By -276.1 (-0.63%)
KSE30 16,979 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Spot gold may revisit Feb. 25 low of $1,882.75

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its Feb. 25 low of $1,882.75 per ounce, as a bounce triggered by the support at $1,879 may have completed around a resistance at $1,928.

A wave (c) from $1,779.20 may have completed at the Feb. 24 high of $1,973.96, as strongly suggested by the following deep drop.

The bounce from $1,882.75 is classified as a reaction to the deep drop which could have developed too fast. The small gap forming on Monday looks like a common type, which is expected to be covered in one or two days.

Spot gold may keep rising towards $1,856

A break above $1,928 could lead to a gain into $1,940-$1,954 range. On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Feb. 24 confirms a completion of the uptrend from $1,676.10.

The metal has been trying to penetrate into the upper shadow of the shooting star, but this is believe to be a hopeless attempt.

A strong resistance at $1,921 still works effectively on any further gain.

A break above $1,927 (close to $1,928 on hourly chart), may lead to a gain into $1,945-$1,962 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Gold Spot

