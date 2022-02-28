Futures spread down 933bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 933bps to 3.20 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 290.7 percent to 204.39 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 52.32 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 211.5 percent during this week and stood at Rs 6.33 billion against previous week’s closing of Rs 2.03 billion.

