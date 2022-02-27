Qureshi underlines importance of de-escalation in phone call with Ukrainian FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, and discussed the matter of safe repatriation of the Pakistani community and students in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister said that he shared Pakistan's perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy.

Qureshi also appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Foreign Minister also noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine. He stressed that conflict is not in anyone's interest and that the developing countries are always hit the hardest economically, in case of conflict.

Qureshi underlined Pakistan's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine stated that Ambassador Dr Noel Khokhar met with the deputy internal affairs minister of Ukraine to discuss the facilitation of evacuation for Pakistani citizens from the war-hit country.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, the embassy has provided updates regarding their evacuation efforts. It stated that 137 Pakistani citizens have been successfully evacuated so far.

It added that efforts were underway for safe repatriation of the remaining Pakistani citizens from the war-hit country.