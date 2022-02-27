Repatriation of citizens: PIA to operate two special flights for Poland today

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is going to operate two special flights for Poland on Sunday (Today) for the repatriation of around 2000 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to the airline, all preparation for reparation operation have been finalized and the national flag Carrier is going to send two flights from Pakistan to Poland on Sunday.

The airline due to insufficient airport arrangements for large aircraft operations in the cities near the Ukrainian-Polish border, especially in Lublin, will commence flight operations for Warsaw, the capital of Poland to uplift around 2000 stranded Pakistanis. PIA spokesman confirmed that airline would operate two flights to Warsaw on Sunday for the repatriation operation, saying that the final departure of flights would be made after the people arrive in Poland.

He said that the Pakistani embassy was contacting with all stranded Pakistanis, majority of them were students and providing them information regarding repatriation operation.

Meanwhile, he said that PIA administration was in touch with the Foreign Ministry and the Pakistan embassy to ensure smooth repatriation operation and added that PIA’s Boeing 777 would repatriate students from Poland.

