Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of the economic team before his address to the nation, sources said. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of the economic team at Bani Gala on Sunday (Feb 27). The economic team will give a briefing to the premier regarding the current scenario.

After holding consultations, Khan will address the nation. The economic team members have been directed by the Prime Minister's Office to stay in Islamabad. The premier is likely to address the nation in view of the expected impacts of global inflation on Pakistan.