Philip Morris wins two CSR awards

KARACHI: Acknowledging the efforts for the betterment of environment and society Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has won two CSR Awards 2022. Philip Morris has been declared as the winner for awards in two categories “Waste Management/ Recycling” and “Green Energy Initiatives” at the 14th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2022 organized by NFEH, in recognition of PMPKL’s efforts for its initiatives related to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communications at PMPKL expressed her gratitude at the recognition of the company’s efforts and said that at Philip Morris Pakistan is passionate about delivering change for business, industry and society and that includes taking action and reforming our operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022