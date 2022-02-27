Interior minister meets Punjab CM, says opposition poses no threat to govt

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Saturday and discussed political situation, ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi and other matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the opposition’s politics of chaos and anarchy and reiterated to deal with their negative tactics till the last breath. Matters concerning opposition’s designs also came under discussion, sources said.

Rashid said on the occasion that rejected people are talking about no-confidence motion only for their own enjoyment.

“The short-sighted opposition has considered no-confidence motion as a child’s play. Those who are doing negative politics should regain their senses”, he said, adding: “The government is strong and will complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

The CM gave the issuance letter of funds of Rs 100 million for Government Associate College for Girls to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on which he thanked the chief minister.

The CM said that opposition is trying to politically destabilise the country just to enter in the corridors of power. He said that no-trust motion is just another dead horse like defeated opposition, he added.

Moreover, a high-level meeting was held under the joint chair of the Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to review in detail the measures taken to safeguard the life and property of the masses as well as to maintain the laws and order situation.

The meeting agreed upon comprehensive coordination between Punjab and Federal government to maintain the law and order situation. The CM directed to take all possible steps for ensuring the safety of life and property of the people and said that maintaining law and order is the first responsibility of the government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad assured that the Federal Interior Ministry would support the Punjab government to maintain the law and order situation.

SACM and Spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, federal secretary Interior, chief secretary Punjab, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary Home and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022