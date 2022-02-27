ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior minister meets Punjab CM, says opposition poses no threat to govt

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Saturday and discussed political situation, ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi and other matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the opposition’s politics of chaos and anarchy and reiterated to deal with their negative tactics till the last breath. Matters concerning opposition’s designs also came under discussion, sources said.

Rashid said on the occasion that rejected people are talking about no-confidence motion only for their own enjoyment.

“The short-sighted opposition has considered no-confidence motion as a child’s play. Those who are doing negative politics should regain their senses”, he said, adding: “The government is strong and will complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

The CM gave the issuance letter of funds of Rs 100 million for Government Associate College for Girls to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on which he thanked the chief minister.

The CM said that opposition is trying to politically destabilise the country just to enter in the corridors of power. He said that no-trust motion is just another dead horse like defeated opposition, he added.

Moreover, a high-level meeting was held under the joint chair of the Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to review in detail the measures taken to safeguard the life and property of the masses as well as to maintain the laws and order situation.

The meeting agreed upon comprehensive coordination between Punjab and Federal government to maintain the law and order situation. The CM directed to take all possible steps for ensuring the safety of life and property of the people and said that maintaining law and order is the first responsibility of the government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad assured that the Federal Interior Ministry would support the Punjab government to maintain the law and order situation.

SACM and Spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, federal secretary Interior, chief secretary Punjab, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary Home and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Imran Khan political situation

Comments

Comments are closed.

Interior minister meets Punjab CM, says opposition poses no threat to govt

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories