ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Sohail Sarfraz 26 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to fix minimum income limit for tax exemption from daily wagers on the pattern of salaried class.

A temporary employee of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation had filed a complaint with the FTO against deduction of income tax @ 17.5 percent being made on the gross amount without any basic exemption like the one available to the salaried government servants (annual salary less then Rs4 lakh per year is exempt from tax salaried class).

While responding to the FTO, the FBR IR-Policy Wing had informed the FTO that the daily wagers do not fall in the category of salaried persons thus, cannot be categorised as exempt employees.

The rate of tax for such contract-services employees has to be deducted u/s 153(1)(b) of the Ordinance that is 10 percent and for non-filers it is 20 percent.

In his recommendations, the FTO noted that Regular/Ad hoc/Temporary/Daily Wages, all are the different shades and forms of employment and law does not create any distinction among all the above forms, and daily wagers can note be excluded from the ambit of employment.

Representations of FBR rejected: President upholds three redressal orders of FTO

In the findings, the FTO held that the FBR’s treatment of the instant case u/s 153(1)(b) is against the dictates of law and excessive tax deductions from the pay/wages of a low paid temporary employee of PBC tantamount to maladministration in terms of FTO Ordinance, 2000.

In view of the above, he recommended to the chairman FBR to ensure that low-paid employees of the PBC and other such organisations are not burdened with excessive tax deductions at withholding stage. While taxpayers’ facilitation constitutes the core function of the FBR its implementation on ground should also be visible.

He further directed the concerned RTO to process the instant case on priority basis and under relevant legal provisions, so as to save the complainant from grave hardship he is suffering since 2017. He desired that the FBR should issue necessary clarification for all and sundry, so as to safeguard the low-paid employees against excessive deductions. The purpose of the above recommendation is that low-income daily wagers be treated at par with the salaried persons who avail exemption for income up to Rs400,000 under the present law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR income tax FTO tax exemption

Comments

Comments are closed.

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Read more stories