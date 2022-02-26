ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lahore Qalandars qualify for final

Muhammad Saleem 26 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars qualified for the HBL-PSL-7 final, as they defeated Islamabad United by 6 runs in the IInd Eliminator here at Gadaffi Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first and scored 168 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad United could score 162 all out in 19.4 overs and lost the match by 6 runs.

Lahore Qalandars would face Multan Sultans in the final of the mega event on Sunday.

Qalandars’ David Wiese 28 runs with 3 sixes and a boundary in last over and after superb bowling in last over helped victory for the Qalandars.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars Abdullah Shafique also punished Islamabad United’s bowlers and steer his team out from a bad situation. He scored 52 runs off 28 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes after two early dismissals of Fakhar Zaman (1) — the top scorer in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 — and Phil Salt (2).

Shafique, along with Kamran Ghulam, managed to pull off a partnership of 73 runs off 42 balls — with Shafique scoring 43 runs, while Ghulam adding 30 runs. In the 13th over, Waqas Maqsood was finally able to dismiss Shafique.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdullah Shafique Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Gadaffi Stadium HBL PSL 7

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore Qalandars qualify for final

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories