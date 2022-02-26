Lahore Qalandars qualify for final

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars qualified for the HBL-PSL-7 final, as they defeated Islamabad United by 6 runs in the IInd Eliminator here at Gadaffi Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first and scored 168 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad United could score 162 all out in 19.4 overs and lost the match by 6 runs.

Lahore Qalandars would face Multan Sultans in the final of the mega event on Sunday.

Qalandars’ David Wiese 28 runs with 3 sixes and a boundary in last over and after superb bowling in last over helped victory for the Qalandars.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars Abdullah Shafique also punished Islamabad United’s bowlers and steer his team out from a bad situation. He scored 52 runs off 28 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes after two early dismissals of Fakhar Zaman (1) — the top scorer in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 — and Phil Salt (2).

Shafique, along with Kamran Ghulam, managed to pull off a partnership of 73 runs off 42 balls — with Shafique scoring 43 runs, while Ghulam adding 30 runs. In the 13th over, Waqas Maqsood was finally able to dismiss Shafique.

