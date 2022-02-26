ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Dow, S&P 500 rise as Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine

NEW YORK: The Dow and the S&P 500 index rose on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after the...
Reuters 26 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: The Dow and the S&P 500 index rose on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

The news calmed investor nerves after fears about the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and harsh sanctions from the West triggered a massive selloff across global markets earlier this week.

“Whether this is true or not that was the catalyst to drive us up. We continue to be in a choppy headline driven market,” said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

“In 2020 we were buying the dip and selling them three days later and making money, in this environment, you might be buying the dip and selling it 5 minutes later.”

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with energy and financials up 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Sectors such as information technology and consumer discretionary, which houses some of the megacap companies, underperformed after rallying sharply in the previous session.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256.49 points, or 0.77%, at 33,480.32, the S&P 500 was up 20.90 points, or 0.49%, at 4,309.60, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.89 points, or 0.33%, at 13,429.69.

Global stocks rose, while oil prices fell below $100 a barrel and safe-haven gold came off 18-month highs.

Wall Street bounced back in a late-session rally on Thursday, led by a 3% gain in Nasdaq, after a coordinated response by the West in the form of sanctions were seen as softer than many investors had feared.

Still, the major indexes are tracking their third straight weekly declines as escalating geopolitical tensions poses a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive policy tightening plans by the Federal Reserve.

Defense stocks Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and L3Harris Technologies Inc inched higher for a second straight day.

Etsy Inc jumped 5.2% after the online crafts retailer beat estimates for fourth-quarter results, boosted by strong holiday demand for gifts and other products on its online marketplace.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 37 new lows.

Vladimir Putin S&P Dow Jones Dennis Dick

