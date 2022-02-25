Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilians

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said invading Russian forces are targeting civilian areas, praising his countrymen for their "heroism" and assuring Kyiv is doing "everything possible" to protect them.

"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelensky said in a video.

US, Albania call for UN vote Friday on resolution condemning Russia: diplomats

"Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism," he said, adding that "all our forces are doing everything possible" to protect people.