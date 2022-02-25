ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia over Ukraine

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan will impose sanctions on Russia targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday after G7 leaders agreed to punish Moscow economically for invading Ukraine.

The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday, with deadly battles reaching the outskirts of Kyiv.

Kishida said the world's third-largest economy planned "asset freezes and the suspension of visa issuance for Russian individuals and organisations" as well as asset freezes "targeting Russian financial institutions".

"Thirdly, we will sanction exports to Russian military-related organisations, and exports to Russia of general-purpose goods such as semiconductors and items on a restricted list based on international agreements," he told reporters.

Kishida did not detail the scale of the sanctions or which individuals and institutions would be targeted.

Semiconductors are essential components in products from cars to gaming consoles, and are in short supply worldwide.

The United States has also announced export controls on sensitive components that US President Joe Biden said will "cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports".

Japan is a key US ally and member of the Group of Seven, which held virtual talks overnight and agreed "to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account", Biden said.

On Wednesday, Tokyo announced a ban on the issuing and trade of Russian government bonds in Japan after Moscow ordered troops into two separatist-controlled Ukrainian regions.

