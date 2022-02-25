ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
ASL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
GGGL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
GGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.95%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.75%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
TPL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TPLP 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.99%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.71%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.45%)
WAVES 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 32.7 (0.74%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 259.9 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 233.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By 102.2 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces.

It is part of a broader push by NATO allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.

Macron: France will respond without weakness to Russia's ‘act of war’ on Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United States said Thursday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany.

NATO is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania.

France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country.

france Russia Romania European Union leaders NATO's

Comments

1000 characters

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

PM tells Putin at the Kremlin: Pakistan for long-term relationship with Russia

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

US Fed official sees big hike at March meeting, warns of Ukraine impact

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

Read more stories