PHMA welcomes new Textile & Apparel Policy 2020-25

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) appreciating the approval of the new Textile & Apparel Policy 2020-25, has called for speedy implementation of it, as it is vital for new investment and marketing plan in the major export-oriented sector.

PHMA Central Chairman Shahzad Azam Khan expressed the hope that the $42 billion export target fixed for the next five-year Textile Policy will be achieved, as the timely implementation of the long-term policies would not only bring new investments in the country but would also enable the industry achieve the target of exports in the next five years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022