PHMA welcomes new Textile & Apparel Policy 2020-25

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) appreciating the approval of the new Textile & Apparel Policy 2020-25, has called for speedy implementation of it, as it is vital for new investment and marketing plan in the major export-oriented sector.

PHMA Central Chairman Shahzad Azam Khan expressed the hope that the $42 billion export target fixed for the next five-year Textile Policy will be achieved, as the timely implementation of the long-term policies would not only bring new investments in the country but would also enable the industry achieve the target of exports in the next five years.

