ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open sharply lower after Russia invades Ukraine

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, joining a global equity sell-off after Russia's invasion of Ukraine lifted energy prices and prompted debate on further sanctions.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1 percent at 32,441.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 also declined 1.6 percent to 4,156.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.5 percent to 12,843.65.

US President Joe Biden was meeting with G7 allies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions after earlier measures failed to prevent the attack launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now that the deterrent has failed, the effort is likely to see rapid escalation intended to inflict real pain on Russia's already shaky economy.

While Biden has spoken about a potential attack for days, the drop in stocks showed that investors had not fully grasped that possibility, analysts said.

US stocks bounce after three down sessions

"I think that people thought something was coming," said LBBW's Karl Haeling. "But a lot of people didn't think it would come this quick."

In light of uncertainty over Ukraine and shifting Federal Reserve policy, "there's not gonna be any quick rebound from this," Haeling said. "And I'm not saying it's gonna go massively lower, but you know, it's not gonna rebound anytime right away."

Oil prices pushed higher, topping $100 a barrel for the first time in seven years, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pulled back, suggesting strong demand for bonds.

Gold, another safe haven investment, also rose.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open sharply lower after Russia invades Ukraine

Russia says destroys over 70 military targets in Ukraine

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

US, G7 allies ready response to Russia's attack on Ukraine: Biden

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Read more stories