ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
US stocks bounce after three down sessions

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday, shrugging off three consecutive days of losses amid rising tensions with Russia over Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow.

Analysts said the outlook over Ukraine remained unsettling and uncertain, but attributed the early gains Wednesday to a bounce from investors taking advantage of an oversold market, and bolstered by some good earnings from Lowe's and other companies.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 33,675.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.4 percent at 4,320.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 13,425.84.

US stocks have fallen in recent trading sessions as Washington warned repeatedly that Russian aggression towards Ukraine constituted a gradual invasion of the country.

US stocks drop amid worries on Ukraine

Russian officials have vowed to respond to US sanctions announced Tuesday, which targeted two banks and a few oligarchs, and aimed to cut Moscow off from financing.

Among individual companies, home-improvement chain Lowe's jumped 5.8 percent as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and an upbeat earnings forecast.

But TJX, parent of retail chain TJ Maxx, slumped 7.1 percent as it reported disappointing results due to elevated labor and freight costs and declined to offer a full-year projection because of uncertainty over how long costs will stay pressured.

