Russian attack 'shakes foundation of international order': Japan PM

TOKYO: Russia's attack on Ukraine "shakes the foundation of the international order", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, strongly condemning the military incursion.

"The latest Russian invasion shakes the foundation of the international order, which does not permit unilateral attempts to change the status quo," he told reporters after a meeting of the country's security council.

"We strongly condemn Russia. We will coordinate efforts with the international community, including the United States, and deal with this swiftly," he added.