ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: Over 97pc complaints resolved: Punjab governor

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that more than 97 percent of 32,109 complaints from Punjab regarding federal departments have been resolved on the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal, while the governor directed all federal departments to ensure 100 percent target for redressal of complaints.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and participated by the provincial heads of federal departments and regional officers regarding the PM’s Citizen Portal, to review the steps taken for redressal of public grievances.

Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab, Dr Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab, Omer Saeed, Chief Executives of Sui Gas, Nadra, Wapda, Higher Education Department, Accountant General, Benazir Income Support, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation and Provincial heads of 26 Federal Departments attended the meeting.

The Governor Punjab was briefed that during the last three months, a total of 32,109 complaints were received from Punjab regarding federal departments, out of which 31,565 complaints have been settled while 544 complaints are delayed because of various judicial matters and other reasons. The Governor Punjab also appreciated the initiative of NADRA Regional Head Office to set up a state-of-the-art Facilitation Center in Lahore for issuance of Inheritance/ Succession Certificate and gave strict instructions to all departments to ensure timely action for resolving public grievances.

Addressing the meeting, the governor Sarwar said that the Prime Minister’s Portal is a historic programme for redressal of complaints of the people, adding that we are bringing transparency and merit in the institutions and for the first time in history the institutions are being cleansed of political interference.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Overseas Pakistanis Pakistan Citizen’s Portal Dr Rashid Mansoor

