ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Protesting fishermen blockaded Karachi port, assembling their trawlers across the main channel to halt all traffic in and out of Pakistan's busiest port, officials said on Wednesday.

Karachi is the most important port in the country for movement of commodities and vehicles, and the disruption prompted the city's business chamber to raise its concern that some vessels could turn away to avoid the costs of delay.

The fishermen from Sindh province were protesting restrictions on them entering the waters off Balochistan.

"I hope talks to resolve the issue will resume on Wednesday afternoon," Mahmood Maulvi, advisor to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Maritime Affairs, told Reuters.

An earlier round of talks failed on Tuesday.

Port Qasim, which handles most container traffic and lies to the east of Karachi, was functioning normally, but the business community in Pakistan's economic hub were worried that shipping companies would seek to avoid a port backed up with vessels waiting to be handled.

"If this continues there are fears that some ships might return to the high seas," Muhammad Idress, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said in a statement.

"This causes huge losses to the economy and business community," he added.

Pakistani fishermen Chinese fishing trawlers

Comments

1000 characters

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

PM Imran departs for two-day visit to Russia

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

Moscow ready for 'diplomatic solutions', but Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

Oil steadies on waning supply worries over Ukraine crisis

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Read more stories