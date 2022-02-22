Athar Mateen murder case: suspect arrested, say police

Police said that they have arrested a person allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen from Khuzdar, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

PM condemns killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers had left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passer-by.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said.

Taking notice of the gun attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly condemned the killing of Mateen in Karachi.

The PM had directed the concerned authorities to make all efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the federal government was ready to deploy more Rangers personnel in Karachi to control the rising incidents of street crime in the city.

"If the Sindh government asks, we are ready to increase [the deployment of] our Rangers forces. We are even ready to deploy them at police stations," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

"If [Sindh] Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ask us for any assistance, we are willing to provide it," he added.