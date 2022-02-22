ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Athar Mateen murder case: suspect arrested, say police

BR Web Desk 22 Feb, 2022

Police said that they have arrested a person allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen from Khuzdar, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

PM condemns killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers had left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passer-by.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said.

Taking notice of the gun attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly condemned the killing of Mateen in Karachi.

The PM had directed the concerned authorities to make all efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the federal government was ready to deploy more Rangers personnel in Karachi to control the rising incidents of street crime in the city.

"If the Sindh government asks, we are ready to increase [the deployment of] our Rangers forces. We are even ready to deploy them at police stations," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

"If [Sindh] Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ask us for any assistance, we are willing to provide it," he added.

Athar Mateen Karachi violence

Comments

1000 characters

Athar Mateen murder case: suspect arrested, say police

KSE-100 feels the heat as Russia-Ukraine tension rises

US set to impose sanctions after Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions as fifth wave weakens

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

Govt ready to block opposition’s no-trust move against PM Imran: Fawad

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets bids for only one of two March LNG tenders

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Read more stories