ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Brazil storm toll rises to 182 one week on

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO: The death toll from flash floods and landslides that hit the Brazilian city of Petropolis has risen to 182, authorities said Tuesday, one week after torrential rains lashed the scenic tourist town.

A week on, rescue workers are still searching for victims, digging through the mud and wreckage left by devastating landslides that mainly hit poor hillside communities.

The number of people missing since the storm currently stands at 89.

The figure has been falling as victims' bodies are identified and as families separated in the initial chaos manage to reunite.

Brazil storm death toll rises to 152

Police said 32 children were among those killed in the February 15 storm, which dumped a month's worth of rain on the southeastern city in several hours

Meanwhile, more than 850 people who lost their homes or had to evacuate are being housed in emergency shelters.

Officials are still waging a massive clean-up operation to clear the mud, rubble and stranded vehicles strewn around Petropolis, a picturesque city of 300,000 people that was the 19th-century summer capital of the Brazilian empire.

In the past three months, at least 236 people have died in severe storms in Brazil.

Experts say the violent rains are being made worse by climate change.

