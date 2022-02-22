ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Tarin says success of KPP hinges on stakeholders’ contribution

Zaheer Abbasi 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has been informed that over Rs2.5 billion have been disbursed under government flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) so far.

The minister chaired the Steering Committee meeting of KPP after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet’s decision to expand the programme throughout the country.

The meeting was updated about the progress of the KPP. It was told that the applications for the award of loans are being received through SMS.

The loans are being provided to the deserving applicant who fulfils the requirements and that the small loans for business, farmers, and construction of houses are included under the programme. The minister was informed that more than Rs2.5 billion has been disbursed under the programme.

Tarin said that stakeholders’ contribution is important for the success of the KPP and wanted that as approved by the ECC, expansion of the KPP be expanded throughout Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed the inclusion of prospective Pakistani migrant workers into the programme and directed the stakeholders to frame modalities for the disbursement of interest-free loans to Pakistani overseas workers.

The minister stressed that KPP is a milestone project, having exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

Adviser to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Ayub Afridi, Secretary Finance, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, President Bank of Punjab, Chairman SECP, CEO Akhuwat Foundation, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

