SHC seeks police report on gutka sales

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has sought a report from police regarding Gutka and Manipuri business across the province.

The DIG special Branch and DIG Hyderabad appeared before the Sindh High Court bench hearing the case against Gutka and Manipuri business in the province.

The court also summoned a report on a video of SSP Matiari with drug peddlers. DIG Mirpurkhas is conducting an inquiry against the SSP Matiari, the report submitted by the police in the court said.

Later, the court summoning the detailed report regarding the ongoing business of Gutka and Mainpuri also sought details of steps taken by the police in last two months.