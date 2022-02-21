Experts for inculcating creative skills of music among youth

PESHAWAR: Experts here at a seminar underlined the need for taking tangible measures to inculcate creative skills among the youth to successfully survive in the competitive world, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

A seminar titled “basic understanding of music: in perspective of media and social media production’’ was organized by the Communication and Media Studies Department and Fine and Performing Arts Society, Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak.

The experts emphasized that intellectual theft is a dilemma in the current day video and audio production phenomenon and added that our youth have enormous potential to create quality content but sometimes their content is hit by complications on the online sites due to the use of copyrighted music.

Ali Murad the first KP graduate in musicology from National College of Arts (NCA) while addressing the students and young video makers said, it is high time that the young video and audio content creator should realize the importance of music and take initiatives to learn it. He said that every content, if it’s audio or video, news or entertainment but it would definitely need music. He added that music is the soul of every media production. He stressed the students to learn and understand the music to a level that they can at least produce or choose the most relevant music for their content. He also said that any content can’t engage the audience till it has a good background score. He pointed out “now even the political gatherings are considered incomplete if they don’t have the music element.” He also highlighted the financial and cultural aspects of the music.

Akbar Ali, a renowned Pashto language singer and musician, told the students about the basics of the music. He said while talking through a video link that music can be learned only with a complete dedication and struggle. He added that “one cannot be a singer or musician in a day, because it needs thorough practice and rehearsals.” He explained various technical terminologies of music for the students and also informed them about the various musical instruments of the old and current times. He also told them about the current music trends in Pakistan and specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The digital media producer at Lakki FM88 Asif Mohmand said while addressing through a video link that it is an era of content.

He said nowadays we have a number of platforms especially for video content, like YouTube and Tiktok etc. He pointed out that the people are just reproducing the older content; he said that less creativity and more theft or copyright violation can be seen on all such sites.

Mohmand further said that many of the social networking sites would go for strict policies against copyright violation in near future and some are implementing it even now, he added that the youth should do little more struggle to create original content and their own music for it. He added that using someone else’s music is illegal and unethical and people in creative fields should avoid all such practices. He said while focusing on the students of media studies that selecting proper music for your audio or video content can boost its impact many folds and using annoying or irrelevant music can ruin the whole package. He concluded while saying “using music is a serious business in media and social media content, so the user should take care of all aspects of a music bite before merging it into content.

During the seminar the students were given an opportunity to exhibit their talent, a group of the students played instruments while some other sang songs. The audience and the speakers appreciated the talent of the students. Students of various departments attended the seminar.

The head of department Communication and Media Studies Dr Anwar Khan, Dr Inamul Haq and a number of other faculties also attended the event. Later, certificates were distributed among the students at the end of the programme.

