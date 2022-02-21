Intel’s new chip plans could turn rival AMD’s fortunes

NEW YORK: Intel Corp’s latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said.

Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026.

The company’s shares fell about 6%, while those of AMD slipped 1% on Friday.

AMD’s market cap briefly breached Intel’s earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal. AMD is now about $1 billion short of Intel’s roughly $182 billion market cap, both far from Nvidia’s $585 billion. In servers, AMD had less than 5% market share in 2018, but now holds 15%.