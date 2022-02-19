Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
19 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Macter International Ltd 19/02/2022 15:00
Gatron (industries) Limited 19/02/2022 11:00
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 21/02/2022 11:30
Thal Limited 21/02/2022 15:30
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited 21/02/2022 14:00
Orix Modaraba 21/02/2022 10:00
Summit Bank Limited 21/02/2022 11:00
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 21/02/2022 11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 21/02/2022 11:00
Meezan Bank Limited 21/02/2022 12:00
F auji Cement Company Ltd 21/02/2022 11:00
Citi Pharma Limited 21/02/2022 14:00
Nishat Mills Limited 21/02/2022 11:30
Bolan Castings Limited 21/02/2022 11:30
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 21/02/2022 11:00
Merit Packaging Limited 21/02/2022 15:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 21/02/2022 10:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 21/02/2022 14:30
Atlas Battery Limited 22/02/2022 11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Limited 22/02/2022 12:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 22/02/2022 15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 22/02/2022 16:15
Dynea Pakistan Limited 22/02/2022 15:00
Kot A ddu Power Company Ltd 22/02/2022 10:30
Millat Tractors Limited 22/02/2022 14:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 22/02/2022 10:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22/02/2022 14:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 22/02/2022 11:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 15:00
First Pak Modaraba 22/02/2022 12:00
First Prudential Modaraba 22/02/2022 12:30
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd 22/02/2022 15:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited 22/02/2022 11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 22/02/2022 16:00
Cnergyico PK Limited 22/02/2022 12:00
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 22/02/2022 12:30
Awwal Modaraba 22/02/2022 11:00
KASB Modaraba 22/02/2022 11:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 22/02/2022 11:30
BIPL Securities Limited 22/02/2022 12:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 23/02/2022 14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 23/02/2022 12:30
First Habib Modaraba 23/02/2022 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 23/02/2022 12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 23/02/2022 15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23/02/2022 10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 23/02/2022 11:30
Bestway Cement Limited 23/02/2022 14:30
Trust Modaraba 23/02/2022 11:30
Grays Leasing Limited 23/02/2022 11:30
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd 23/02/2022 11:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 23/02/2022 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 23/02/2022 15:30
Towellers Limited 23/02/2022 12:00
National Foods Limited 23/02/2022 15:00
First UDL Modaraba 23/02/2022 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 23/02/2022 11:00
United Bank Limited 23/02/2022 10:00
JS Investments Limited 23/02/2022 15:00
JS Investments Limited
-Open end 23/02/2022 15:00
EFU General Insurance
Limited 23/02/2022 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 23/02/2022 16:00
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 23/02/2022 12:30
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd 24/02/2022 16:00
At-Tahur Limited 24/02/2022 11:15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24/02/2022 14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 24/02/2022 12:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
Media Times Limited 24/02/2022 11:00
Arpak International
Investments Ltd 24/02/2022 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 24/02/2022 14:30
IBL Healthcare Limited 24/02/2022 12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 14:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
The Premier Sugar Mills
& Distillery Co. Ltd 24/02/2022 11:30
Pakistan Services Ltd 24/02/2022 12:30
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 12:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 24/02/2022 14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 24/02/2022 10:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 14:00
Panther Tyres Limited 24/02/2022 14:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 24/02/2022 12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 12:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba 24/02/2022 16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 13:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Image Pakistan Limited 24/02/2022 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 24/02/2022 11:00
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
K-Electric Limited 24/02/2022 12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited 24/02/2022 15:00
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 24/02/2022 10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 15:00
Fateh Industries Limited 24/02/2022 09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 24/02/2022 09:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 24/02/2022 14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 24/02/2022 16:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 24/02/2022 12:00
Landmark Spinning Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 24/02/2022 16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 24/02/2022 15:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 24/02/2022 12:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 24/02/2022 09:30
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 24/02/2022 11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24/02/2022 16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 24/02/2022 10:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
Company Ltd 24/02/2022 11:00
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd 24/02/2022 14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 14:00
Hafiz Limited 24/02/2022 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 24/02/2022 10:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 24/02/2022 16:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 24/02/2022 10:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 14:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 11:00
First IBL Modaraba 25/02/2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 25/02/2022 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 25/02/2022 09:30
Sitara Energy Limited 25/02/2022 17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 12:00
Blessed Textile Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 10:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25/02/2022 10:30
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd 25/02/2022 16:00
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd 25/02/2022 16:00
S.S. Oil Mills Limited 25/02/2022 11:00
S.G. Power Limited 25/02/2022 10:30
SG Allied Businesses
Limited 25/02/2022 09:30
Buxly Paints Limited 25/02/2022 11:30
Atlas Insurance Limited 25/02/2022 10:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 25/02/2022 16:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 17:30
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 25/02/2022 16:30
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd 25/02/2022 09:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 25/02/2022 09:30
Pakgen Power Limited 25/02/2022 10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited 25/02/2022 11:00
Lalpir Power Limited 25/02/2022 12:00
Pak Datacom Limited 25/02/2022 15:00
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd 26/02/2022 16:00
TPL Trakker Limited 26/02/2022 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 26/02/2022 11:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 01/03/2022 15:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03/03/2022 14:30
=========================================================
