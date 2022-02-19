ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Macter International Ltd             19/02/2022     15:00
Gatron (industries) Limited          19/02/2022     11:00
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end                         21/02/2022     11:30
Thal Limited                         21/02/2022     15:30
Pakistan Stock
 Exchange Limited                    21/02/2022     14:00
Orix Modaraba                        21/02/2022     10:00
Summit Bank Limited                  21/02/2022     11:00
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited          21/02/2022     11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd               21/02/2022     11:00
Meezan Bank Limited                  21/02/2022     12:00
F auji Cement Company Ltd            21/02/2022     11:00
Citi Pharma Limited                  21/02/2022     14:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 21/02/2022     11:30
Bolan Castings Limited               21/02/2022     11:30
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                      21/02/2022     11:00
Merit Packaging Limited              21/02/2022     15:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd       21/02/2022     10:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited              21/02/2022     14:30
Atlas Battery Limited                22/02/2022     11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Limited         22/02/2022     12:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       22/02/2022     15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited            22/02/2022     16:15
Dynea Pakistan Limited               22/02/2022     15:00
Kot A ddu Power Company Ltd          22/02/2022     10:30
Millat Tractors Limited              22/02/2022     14:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              22/02/2022     10:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd     22/02/2022     14:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd             22/02/2022     11:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          22/02/2022     15:00
First Pak Modaraba                   22/02/2022     12:00
First Prudential Modaraba            22/02/2022     12:30
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                          22/02/2022     15:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited           22/02/2022     11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         22/02/2022     16:00
Cnergyico PK Limited                 22/02/2022     12:00
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd                         22/02/2022     12:30
Awwal Modaraba                       22/02/2022     11:00
KASB Modaraba                        22/02/2022     11:30
Rupali Polyester Limited             22/02/2022     11:30
BIPL Securities Limited              22/02/2022     12:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd             23/02/2022     14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 23/02/2022     12:30
First Habib Modaraba                 23/02/2022     11:30
Matco Foods Limited                  23/02/2022     12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                    23/02/2022     15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           23/02/2022     10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd             23/02/2022     11:30
Bestway Cement Limited               23/02/2022     14:30
Trust Modaraba                       23/02/2022     11:30
Grays Leasing Limited                23/02/2022     11:30
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                      23/02/2022     11:00
NBP Fund Management
 Ltd-Open end                        23/02/2022     11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           23/02/2022     15:30
Towellers Limited                    23/02/2022     12:00
National Foods Limited               23/02/2022     15:00
First UDL Modaraba                   23/02/2022     11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  23/02/2022     11:00
United Bank Limited                  23/02/2022     10:00
JS Investments Limited               23/02/2022     15:00
JS Investments Limited
-Open end                            23/02/2022     15:00
EFU General Insurance
Limited                              23/02/2022     11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               23/02/2022     16:00
Oil & Gas Development
 Company Limited                     23/02/2022     12:30
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                         24/02/2022     16:00
At-Tahur Limited                     24/02/2022     11:15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              24/02/2022     14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited           24/02/2022     12:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                            24/02/2022     12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                      24/02/2022     11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd           24/02/2022     12:00
Media Times Limited                  24/02/2022     11:00
Arpak International
Investments Ltd                      24/02/2022     10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                 24/02/2022     14:30
IBL Healthcare Limited               24/02/2022     12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd               24/02/2022     14:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd       24/02/2022     12:00
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd              24/02/2022     11:00
The Premier Sugar Mills
 & Distillery Co. Ltd                24/02/2022     11:30
Pakistan Services Ltd                24/02/2022     12:30
Sally Textile Mills Ltd              24/02/2022     12:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited           24/02/2022     14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                24/02/2022     10:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd          24/02/2022     14:00
Panther Tyres Limited                24/02/2022     14:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited               24/02/2022     12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd         24/02/2022     12:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba         24/02/2022     16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd            24/02/2022     12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd              24/02/2022     13:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd             24/02/2022     11:00
Image Pakistan Limited               24/02/2022     11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                24/02/2022     11:00
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd                         24/02/2022     12:00
K-Electric Limited                   24/02/2022     12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile
 Mills Limited                       24/02/2022     15:00
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                       24/02/2022     10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd            24/02/2022     15:00
Fateh Industries Limited             24/02/2022     09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited            24/02/2022     09:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd       24/02/2022     14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd              24/02/2022     16:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning
 Mills Ltd                           24/02/2022     18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                            24/02/2022     17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                            24/02/2022     16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd            24/02/2022     11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd              24/02/2022     15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd              24/02/2022     12:00
Landmark Spinning Mills Ltd          24/02/2022     10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd            24/02/2022     11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                24/02/2022     16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              24/02/2022     15:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba      24/02/2022     12:30
Allied Rental Modaraba               24/02/2022     09:30
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd              24/02/2022     11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited              24/02/2022     11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd            24/02/2022     11:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd              24/02/2022     16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited              24/02/2022     10:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd              24/02/2022     11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 Company Ltd                         24/02/2022     11:00
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                          24/02/2022     14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd                            24/02/2022     14:00
Hafiz Limited                        24/02/2022     11:30
Habib Bank Limited                   24/02/2022     10:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited              24/02/2022     16:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd               24/02/2022     10:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd           25/02/2022     14:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd              25/02/2022     11:00
First IBL Modaraba                   25/02/2022     11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd           25/02/2022     11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd               25/02/2022     09:30
Sitara Energy Limited                25/02/2022     17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd            25/02/2022     12:00
Blessed Textile Mills Ltd            25/02/2022     11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd            25/02/2022     10:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited               25/02/2022     10:30
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd                       25/02/2022     16:00
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                        25/02/2022     16:00
S.S. Oil Mills Limited               25/02/2022     11:00
S.G. Power Limited                   25/02/2022     10:30
SG Allied Businesses
 Limited                             25/02/2022     09:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 25/02/2022     11:30
Atlas Insurance Limited              25/02/2022     10:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd           25/02/2022     11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited              25/02/2022     16:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                            25/02/2022     17:30
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd                25/02/2022     16:30
Murree Brewery
 Company Ltd                         25/02/2022     09:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              25/02/2022     09:30
Pakgen Power Limited                 25/02/2022     10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited             25/02/2022     11:00
Lalpir Power Limited                 25/02/2022     12:00
Pak Datacom Limited                  25/02/2022     15:00
Azgard Nine Limited                  26/02/2022     11:30
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd                         26/02/2022     16:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 26/02/2022     11:30
TPL Trakker Limited                  26/02/2022     11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                  26/02/2022     11:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     09:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd            28/02/2022     11:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          28/02/2022     14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         28/02/2022     14:00
Dawood Hercules
 Corporation Ltd                     01/03/2022     15:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               03/03/2022     14:30
=========================================================

