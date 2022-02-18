ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.94 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.92%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
TPL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.98%)
TREET 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TRG 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,650 Increased By 8.8 (0.19%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 17.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,573 Increased By 131.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,754 Increased By 54.8 (0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shortage of Suzuki car mirrors reflects Sri Lanka's growing economic crisis

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Car spare parts dealers in Sri Lanka's main city of Colombo are receiving a steady stream of customers looking for what is fast becoming a prized commodity in the island nation - side mirrors for Suzuki's compact Wagon R.

The scramble for the humble product highlights rising economic risks for the South Asian country as imports slump, foreign exchange reserves plummet and a potential sovereign default looms.

Suzuki's boxy, five-seater vehicle is hugely popular in Sri Lanka, given its low running costs. With some 30,000 of the cars sold over the past four years in a nation that has relatively high road crash rates, replacement side mirrors are commonly sought in the spare parts shops scattered across the suburb of Nugegoda.

"Everyone is looking for Wagon R parts," said Supun Deshak, a salesman at one store in the district where shop fronts are piled high with reconditioned spare parts.

Renault swings back to profit after two years of losses

The difficulty is that importers are struggling to source car parts because they are deemed non-essential imports under rules drawn up by the government to save dwindling foreign exchange reserves after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Reserves have plummeted to $2.36 billion from $7.5 billion in January 2020. At the same time, the government faces a debt obligation of around $4 billion this year, and local banks are often unable to provide dollars that importers need.

"The biggest concern right now is the difficulty in importing spare parts for maintaining the existing fleet of vehicles," said Yasendra Amerasinghe, chairman of the Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA), which represents the country's major vehicle importers.

The CMTA estimates imports of car spare parts will fall by around 30% in value terms this fiscal year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, primarily because of the foreign exchange shortages in the past few months.

Five auto dealers in Colombo told Reuters many spare parts were already in short supply, with only a trickle of new stock coming in from abroad, driving up local prices.

Exacerbating the problem are thieves looking to make a quick buck by stealing side mirrors of popular models like the Wagon R to sell in a thriving grey market, the dealers said.

The price of reconditioned Wagon R mirrors has surged by more than 35% from pre-pandemic levels to at least 30,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($148.5) per piece, the dealers said.

Second-hand car price surge

The economic crisis facing the country - its worst in a decade - has also triggered an escalation in second-hand vehicle prices.

Almost all car imports were banned in March 2020, followed by a stop on imports of other non-essential goods like airconditioners, refrigerators and video games consoles, as part of the government's bid to deal with the financial strife.

That has pushed the cost of some second-hand vehicles up by more than 100%, the CMTA said. Sri Lanka does not mass produce any cars locally.

China Jan auto sales see first monthly rise after eight months of falls

A used Wagon R currently costs around 5 million rupees ($24,752), well above the 2.8 million rupees a brand new vehicle cost in 2018, said CMTA Vice Chairman Virann De Zoysa.

That's added further pressure on the spares market as many car owners look to cash in on the price jump but first try to spruce up their vehicle with replacement parts, said Musthaq Nazeer of Azka Auto Supply, a small shop packed with car mirrors and lights.

As global automotive supply chain disruptions add another layer to the problem, the CMTA said it has asked the government to classify car spare parts as an essential item, along with some food and medicine, to increase imports.

"Every distributor's out of many, many key parts," De Zoysa said. "We're turning away customers on a daily basis."

foreign exchange reserves Car spare parts dealers Sri Lanka's Suzuki's Wagon R Nugegoda Supun Deshak Ceylon Motor Traders Association CMTA Vice Chairman Virann De Zoysa

Comments

1000 characters

Shortage of Suzuki car mirrors reflects Sri Lanka's growing economic crisis

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories