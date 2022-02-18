Sugary drinks major cause of heart disease: PANAH

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Civil Society Alliance, organized by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), was held at the Women Development and Social Welfare Centre, Rawalpindi. Participants cited sugary drinks as a major cause of heart and other fatal diseases. The meeting proposed tax hikes to reduce consumption of sugary drinks, so that people can be protected from diseases and a healthy society can be formed.

The meeting was chaired by President PANAH Maj-Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd). He was accompanied by General Secretary Director Operations PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman, Divisional Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Mohammad Rana Shahid, Assistant Director Women Development and Social Welfare Centre Rawalpindi Yumna Mir, Rohi Hashmi, Coordinator Women Wing PANAH, members of civil society, teachers and journalists also participated.

Addressing the members of civil society, Maj-Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) said that 45 percent of our diet should consist of vegetables and fruits. Obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure increase the risk of heart attack. To avoid these diseases, sugary drinks should be avoided. Mental stress also causes heart disease, so we have to change our priorities, prefer hard work, exercise, and avoid sugary drinks.

General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said that young students, teachers, members of civil society should be our voice. Deliver the message of PANAH door to door, so that people can avoid diseases. Excessive consumption of sugary drinks is a major cause of heart, diabetes, obesity and cancer, which are very harmful to health. Research from more than 50 countries has shown that if the consumption of something is to be reduced, then the tax should be increased. Therefore, the government should increase the tax on sugary drinks so that diseases can be prevented and billions of rupees can be collected.

