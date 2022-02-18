ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Sugary drinks major cause of heart disease: PANAH

Press Release 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Civil Society Alliance, organized by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), was held at the Women Development and Social Welfare Centre, Rawalpindi. Participants cited sugary drinks as a major cause of heart and other fatal diseases. The meeting proposed tax hikes to reduce consumption of sugary drinks, so that people can be protected from diseases and a healthy society can be formed.

The meeting was chaired by President PANAH Maj-Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd). He was accompanied by General Secretary Director Operations PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman, Divisional Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Mohammad Rana Shahid, Assistant Director Women Development and Social Welfare Centre Rawalpindi Yumna Mir, Rohi Hashmi, Coordinator Women Wing PANAH, members of civil society, teachers and journalists also participated.

Addressing the members of civil society, Maj-Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) said that 45 percent of our diet should consist of vegetables and fruits. Obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure increase the risk of heart attack. To avoid these diseases, sugary drinks should be avoided. Mental stress also causes heart disease, so we have to change our priorities, prefer hard work, exercise, and avoid sugary drinks.

General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said that young students, teachers, members of civil society should be our voice. Deliver the message of PANAH door to door, so that people can avoid diseases. Excessive consumption of sugary drinks is a major cause of heart, diabetes, obesity and cancer, which are very harmful to health. Research from more than 50 countries has shown that if the consumption of something is to be reduced, then the tax should be increased. Therefore, the government should increase the tax on sugary drinks so that diseases can be prevented and billions of rupees can be collected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PANAH Heart disease Sugary drinks

