Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan, the second highest civilian honour in Pakistan, on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in recognition of his support for poverty alleviation and healthcare.

A ceremony was held in Islamabad on Thursday which was attended by Federal Ministers, senior officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Earlier, Gates and Prime Minister Imran Khan held discussions on polio eradication and Ehsaas program.

"Mr Bill Gates calls on PM Imran Khan during his first-ever Pakistan visit," the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government said.

"Discussion regarding polio eradication, the performance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Ehsaas program took place."

On the special invitation of PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates attended the meeting of National Task Force for Polio Eradication today, a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

While welcoming Gates on his first ever visit to Pakistan, the premier thanked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its continued support and partnership with the government of Pakistan in Polio eradication. He underlined that the government is fully committed and determined towards polio eradication.

The prime minister said that Afghanistan being the primary source of Polio incidence in our two bordering provinces, requires urgent international support to avert humanitarian crisis including health emergency. Pakistan is providing full support for the sake of 40 million Afghan people in need of basic amenities.

PM Imran directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts adjoining Afghanistan borders particularly Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remain vigilant and proactive against contamination of polio virus.

Bill Gates thanked PM Imran for inviting him and extending warm hospitality on his first ever visit to Pakistan. He highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership, health workers and parents for working tirelessly to ensure that polio never paralyzes a child again. He said that despite Covid-19 restrictions, Pakistan has performed amazingly and has continued with polio vaccinations.

The National Task Force on Polio Eradication paid tributes to the 36 frontline workers and 14 law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during polio vaccination to the children across the country.

Earlier, the Task Force was briefed that Pakistan has completed one year of zero polio incidence. However, the virus has been detected in environmental samples in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

It was apprised that national level Polio vaccination campaigns have been launched in December, 2021 and January, 2022 with the integration of routine immunizations for children. There is effective coordination among federal and provincial governments with support from law enforcements agencies for provision of security in risk areas.

Provincial governments apprised the meeting about resources allocated towards polio campaign and expressed full commitment towards making Pakistan polio free.

Prime Minister also hosted a lunch in honor of Bill Gates that was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umer, Fawad Ahmed, Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Prime Minister AJ&K.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar also met Gates at the NCOC.

"Shared with him the work which has been done for covid response in Pakistan and the role played by NCOC," he tweeted.

Earlier, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Gates arrival in Pakistan.

"Planned engagements include review of progress on polio eradication; visits to National Command and Operation Centre and Ehsaas program as well as meeting the President, the PM and health leadership of the provinces," the SAPM tweeted.

During his phone call with the PM last year, the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation discussed polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan.

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

The PM told Gates that Pakistan has reported only one case of poliovirus in 2021, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to end all forms of polio in Pakistan.

Gates praised PM for the progress and pledged the Foundation’s continued support to the Pakistan polio program.

The PM asked the Microsoft co-founder to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, highlighting that more than half of the population was living below the poverty line there.