ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TPL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPLP 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
TREET 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,580 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,734 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Spot gold may rise into $1,893-$1,900 range

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,879 per ounce and rise into $1,893-$1,900 range.

The metal made a stronger-than-expected recovery from the Feb. 15 low of $1,843.50. The recovery signals a dominant bullish sentiment.

With gold approaching the resistance at $1,879 again, it may overcome this barrier and climb more.

Immediate support is at $1,865, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,850-$1,855 range.

Gold prices ease off 3-month peak as US dollar, yields firm

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains firm within a rising channel, which suggests a target of $1,927.

A realistic target range could be from $1,892 to $1,905, which will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,879.48.

A break below $1,861 could cause a shallow drop to $1,850.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

