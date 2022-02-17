Spot gold may rise into $1,893-$1,900 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,879 per ounce and rise into $1,893-$1,900 range.

The metal made a stronger-than-expected recovery from the Feb. 15 low of $1,843.50. The recovery signals a dominant bullish sentiment.

With gold approaching the resistance at $1,879 again, it may overcome this barrier and climb more.

Immediate support is at $1,865, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,850-$1,855 range.

Gold prices ease off 3-month peak as US dollar, yields firm

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains firm within a rising channel, which suggests a target of $1,927.

A realistic target range could be from $1,892 to $1,905, which will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,879.48.

A break below $1,861 could cause a shallow drop to $1,850.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.