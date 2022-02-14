ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Gold prices ease off 3-month peak as US dollar, yields firm

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

Gold prices eased on Monday from a three-month high touched in the previous session, pressured by stronger US dollar and bond yields, although losses were limited as rising tensions surrounding Ukraine supported safe-haven demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,854.45 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT. In the previous session, prices jumped the most since mid-October and hit their highest level since Nov. 19 at $1,865.15.

US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,855.

Weighing on gold, the dollar and safe-haven currencies held their gains, while yields on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note edged higher.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,836

Higher yields dent the demand for bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold, while a firmer dollar makes the metal less attractive for overseas buyers.

"Opportunistic longs that were looking for the momentum of Friday's move and not anything longer than that are coming off a bit and there's a bit of consolidation around these levels," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

However, "the Ukraine situation is a significant risk, because the extent that it inspires volatility, it may again drive down bond yields, which would be gold supportive."

Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine, the United States said on Sunday. However, Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of "hysteria", even as it has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine.

Unless there is an indication of de-escalation, "momentum would be on the side of gold prices with gold bulls eyeing $1,900 an ounce as their immediate target this week if the White House have got their judgment right about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's intentions," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.66 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $1,034.37 and palladium jumped 2.6% to $2,367.57 per ounce.

