Kamyab Jawan programme: Rs39bn loans approved so far, says SAPM Dar

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has so far approved loans worth Rs39 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme aimed at economically empowering the youth through providing soft loans.

Speaking at a news conference here Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the loans provided would benefit around 25,700 youths who had qualified for the soft loans scheme.

He said the government had allocated Rs100 billion for the disbursement of soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and Rs3 to 4 billion were being distributed per month to some 3,000 young entrepreneurs, which would be increased to disburse Rs8 to 10 billion gradually.

He said that interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 were also being given to the youth under Kamyab Pakistan Programme, whereas, under Kamyab Jawan Programme, over 2,000 tractors worth Rs2.5 billion were handed over to the youth working in the agriculture sector with a view to facilitate the young agricultural entrepreneurs for boosting the sector.

He said that more tractors would also be given to the youth as part of efforts to enhance agriculture productivity, adding the tractor distribution scheme would be expanded to 10,000 tractors in the first phase.

Under “Kamyab Jawan Skills for All” initiative, he added that 60,000 scholarships were being offered in the third badge, while 100,000 scholarships had already been provided.

He added that sports and talent hunt drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken to each nook and corner of the country, adding the objective of the schemes was to engage the youth in healthy activities.

He said the target was to participate at the Commonwealth Games and bring laurels for the country, whereas, three sports talent hunt campaigns would be initiated to select best athletes of hockey, wrestling, and weight lifting. He said the programme had conducted football trials across the country and selected 20 footballers, adding the trials were concluded last week in Karachi.

Dar also urged young media persons to become part of Kamyab Jawan Programme and apply for soft loans to establish their own businesses. As per the vision of Prime Minister Khan, he added, the government was working on youth development initiatives and also ensuring best employment opportunities.

In the third phase of “Hunarmand Pakistan” scholarships programme, he added that over 400,000 youth had applied, while around 60,000 youth would be provided scholarships for various courses in traditional and high-tech trades.

To the youth of Sindh province, Dar said the federal government had allocated 13,000 scholarships for them that had now exceeded to 35,000, adding that soft loans worth Rs8 billion had been disbursed among the qualifying youth so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

